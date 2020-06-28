The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Islamic resistance movement Hamas have stressed, after a meeting of their leadership, “the need to strengthen the resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of the policy of siege and starvation aimed at subjugating them.”

“The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Hamas must escalate the overall resistance in all the sites of engagement,” the two organisations said in a collective statement.

“Every inch of the land threatened with colonial annexation in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley is a confrontation area with the enemy,” the statement read.

The groups praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in al-Quds, the West Bank, the occupied territories and the diaspora.

Furthermore, they stressed thr need to “support the steadfastness of our heroic prisoners in Zionist prisons, and working to liberate them by all means, by continuous communication and by addressing all problems, and by raising the level of vigilance against attempts that aim to harm internal stability.”