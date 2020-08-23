Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said on Saturday that considering buying missiles from Iran would be a, “good idea,” according to Reuters. Maduro added however, that no such plan existed so far.

This comes a day after the President of Colombia said Venezuela is considering such a plan as relations between Caracas and Tehran are growing stronger.

Iran has supplied Venezuela with gasoline in May to ease a severe fuel shortage, raising concerns in Washington as the two countries expanded trade relations as part of their efforts to undermine tough US sanctions programs against both.

“It had not occurred to me, it had not occurred to us,” Maduro said during a televised broadcast with cabinet members, instructing Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino to follow up on the idea.

“Padrino, what a good idea it would be to speak with Iran to see what short, medium and long range missiles they have, and to check if it is possible, given the great relations we have with Iran.”

Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Thursday that Maduro is looking to buy Iranian missiles. The US-backed ruler of Colombia also accused Venzuela of handing over weapons made in Russia and Belarus to armed groups in Colombia.

Weapons purchases appear relatively unlikely to be high on the to-do list of Venezuela, whose government is struggling economically due to heavy US sanctions. The United States is enacting heavy economic sanctions against Venezuela, as part of a US plan to force the country into submission to US interests.