Gunmen of the so-called Tihama Resistance mercenary group have expelled the UAE-funded forces led by Tariq Afash from the city of al-Khokha, southern Hodeidah province.

According to local sources in the city, dozens of military vehicles carrying fighters affiliated with the Tihama Resistance, which is loyal to Islah Party and led by Ahmed al-Kawkabani, imposed their control on the building of the local security directorate, refusing to hand over the city to Tariq Afash and his mercenaries.

The sources pointed out that the Tihama Resistance gunmen took control of all entrances and exits of al-Khokha.

This move comes after Tariq Afash forces refused to release the kidnapped fighter Shoaib al-Kawkabani during the past days.