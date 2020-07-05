Dozens of protesters have burned the US flag in downtown Washington DC, after the US president’s Independence Day speech.

The move is another challenge to US President Donald Trump’s decision to enact legislation that would ban flag burning, with a punishment of a one-year prison sentence.

Against the backdrop of anti-racist protests following the death of George Floyd, the United States has been witnessing the spontaneous demolition of statues symbolizing political and military leaders of the pro-slavery Southern camp of the American Civil War.

The campaign also included the destruction of a statue of Christopher Columbus, due to his role in the genocide and enslavement of Native Americans.