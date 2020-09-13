Dozens of citizens have demonstrated on Saturday evening in the occupied city of Aden, protesting against UAE plans to collaborate with the Israeli Zionist entity.

The demonstrators roamed the streets of the Tawahi district in the city, denouncing the normalisation of relations by some Arab countries, notably the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with the Zionist entity.

The participants in the demonstration burned pictures of leaders of these countries, notably Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, as well as Zionist flags.

It is noteworthy that leaders of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) have tried to promote the UAE policy of collaboration with the Israeli entity in occupied southern Yemen.

Hani Bin Buraik, Deputy President of the STC, has openly praised the Emirati-Israeli normalisation plans. However, despite the nominal and military control exerted by the STC, it seems that the population of Southern Yemen generally rejects the Emirati decisions.