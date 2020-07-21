The government of Qatar has mocked the remarks of Hadi puppet government Prime Minister Moeen Abdul Malik Saeed, after he accused Doha of supporting Ansarullah with money and weapons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar expressed its deep surprise at including the name of the State of Qatar in the war in Yemen.”

The ministry also expressed its “categorical rejection and denunciation of the false accusations made by the Hadi’s Prime Minister regarding the alleged support for the Houthi movement,” using the Saudi term for Ansarullah.

The Qatari statement included a call for Yemeni officials to distance themselves from internal squabbles, which are aimed at dragging them into self-conflict, and the need to draw attention to the fact that there are those who seek to employ the tragedy of the Yemeni people for their own benefit.

Moeen Abdel Malik Saeed made his remarks against Qatar on the sidelines of his visit to the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Monday. The government of the Arab Republic of Egypt is highly opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood, which is heavily supported by the State of Qatar.

Saeed accused Qatar of supporting Ansarullah with money, arms, media and foreign relations.

The anti-Qatari statements by Hadi’s Prime Minister are surprising, as Qatar is a major supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, of which the Yemeni organisation known as the Islah Party is a subsidiary member.

The Islah Party is one of the few remaining Yemeni political movements that still supports the Saudi-led government-in-exile of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. Insulting Qatar, and indirectly Qatar’s allies Turkey and the wider Muslim Brotherhood, may potentially carry grave consequences for the Hadi administration.