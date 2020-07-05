The so-called Government of National Accord of Libya, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, is seeking at all costs to retake Sirte before any political or military negotiations.

At the same time, Turkey is sending new reinforcements in fighters, drones and new mercenaries from Yemen, Radio France International reported on Saturday.

Radio France said on its website that the first group of 200 Yemeni mercenaries sent by Turkey arrived earlier this week.

“Help us in Libya and we will help you in Yemen,” the website quoted Turkish sources as saying to the Yemeni mercenaries, which are mostly members of the Islah Party (Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood).

Islah is the most powerful armed wing of the Muslim Brotherhood in Yemen, and according to many observers, the party wants to form an alliance with Ankara to intervene militarily in Yemen.

According to these sources, the Turks want to replicate the Libyan scenario in Yemen.

In this game of alliances, Turkey, in alliance with Qatar, seeks to support the Muslim Brotherhood against another group consisting of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The latter three support the so-called House of Representatives in Tobruk and the Libyan National Army headed by Khalifa Haftar.

Various sources in Yemen and Libya reported, according to Radio France, that Yemeni mercenaries were first trained at Camp Hamad the Taiz region of Yemen, and then transferred to Ankara pretending to be injured troops in need of healthcare, only to be transferred to Tripoli.

The first information on Yemeni mercenaries in Libya dates back more than three weeks.

The Libyan National Army has posted a video supposedly showing foreign fighters captured during the clashes near Tripoli, of which three claimed to be Yemeni.