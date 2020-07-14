Four Russian and Turkish soldiers were injured in roadside bomb explosion targeting a joint patrol in Syria, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Three Russian soldiers were slightly injured,” the ministry said in a statement. At least one Turkish soldier was wounded when an improvised explosive device exploded during the passage of a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in northern Syria’s M4 highway,” the statement read.

“All the injured were immediately evacuated from the area, and the Russian soldiers were taken to the Hmeimim base, where they received all the necessary medical care. Their condition is stable,” the ministry continued.

According to the Russian Reconciliation Center, the explosion targeting the Russian-Turkish patrol was an act of terrorists from the Syrian city of Idlib, which is still being held by takfiri terrorist forces.

The statement noted that all joint military patrols were suspended after the incident, and that the competent authorities are investigating the incident.