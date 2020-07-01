Saudi-led coalition warplanes have on Wednesday launched a series of airstrikes targeting the capital Sana’a as well as other provinces, a security official said

The official confirmed that the coalition aircraft launched an airstrike on the maintenance area in Al-Thawra district and another on al-Hataresh area of Bani al-Harith district.

Moreover, the coalition warplanes waged 11 airstrikes on the capital Sana’a, five of which hit Sana’a International Airport, two al-Hafa area, two others on al-Nahdein area, one on Noqom area, and another on the College of Engineering in Shaoub district.

The surrounding Sana’a province was also hit with eight airstrikes, including four airstrikes with flash bombs on al-Haimah al-Kharijiyah district, two on Arhab district and two others on Sanhan district.

In Ma’rib, warplanes waged four strikes hit al-Abdia and Mahlia districts and two raids on Salb area of Majzar district.

In Bayda, Saudi-led aircrafts launched five strikes on Qania area and four raids on Khub Washaaf district of Jawf province.

Moreover, fighter jets targeted Haradh and Medi districts of Hajjah province with four airstrikes.

In Saada, the coalition aircraft launched seven airstrikes on separate areas, causing heavy damage to civilian property.

The official confirmed that two airstrikes targeted a yard of a citizen’s home in al-Maqash area, burning a car and several properties, in addition to killing a number of livestock.

He pointed out that the fighter jets launched four strikes on an area in surrounds of Saada city, and a raid on Dhaher district.

The Ansarullah media center released several videos showing the extent of the damage caused to al-Maqash area