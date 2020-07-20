Rashad al-Alimi, former advisor to exiled former Yemeni president Hadi, as well as the Saudi ambassador to Yemen have been arrested and detained on charges of spying for the UAE and plotting to overthrow Hadi, informed sources report.

According to the sources, Saudi intelligence service has obtained information stating that officials and diplomats affiliated to the Hadi government, specifically advisor Rashad al-Alimi and ambassador Mohammad al-Jaber, have been arrested due to their involvement in an Emirati plan to overthrow Hadi.

A number of Yemeni media outlets had earlier reported that the Saudi kingdom had suspended al-Jaber’s mission as its ambassador to Yemen on charges of providing Hadi with misleading information.

Hadi had earlier issued a decision to remove his Rashad al-Alimi from his position as advisor, due to reasons related to the revelation of an Emirati plot.