Saudi occupation forces have on Sunday pushed new reinforcements into Mahrah province, eastern Yemen, local sources reported.

According to the sources, the Saudi reinforcements included giant cranes, in a sign of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to extend and lay an oil pipeline which is opposed by social and tribal forces in the province.

The move coincides with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council’s incursion into the neighboring province of Amman.

Several directorates including al-Masilah, Huswain, Sayhutand Hawf have witnessed UAE-backed demonstrations, all of which have declared support for the self-administration of the area by the STC.

The demonstrations come in the context of a Saudi escalation that threatens tribal forces opposed to Riyadh’s plan to turn the province into a gateway for exporting Saudi oil to the world through the Arabian Sea.