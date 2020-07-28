Leading member in the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, has accused the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries of destroying Yemen’s oil resources and plundering its wealth in a “frightening and deplorable” manner.

Mohammed al-Houthi stated on Monday night that “The destruction made by the Saudi-led aggression and its mercenaries against the country’s capabilities has reached the point of targeting of pipelines dozens of times in the areas controlled by the occupation.”

“All of this was done while suspending staff expenses for protection and maintenance. They are conspiring against our oil wealth, stopping maintenance budgets, and looting the wealth in a frightening and deplorable way,” he said.

On Saturday, Mohammed al-Houthi revealed that oil extraction equipment in oil fields controlled by the Saudi-UAE coalition forces had been destroyed by the occupiers.

“Oil extraction mechanisms are operating without maintenance, and it seems that there will be a disaster that could happen in wells soon if maintenance is not done at high speed,” Mohammed al-Houthi stated in a tweet on Saturday.

“We hold the coalition of American-British-Saudi-UAE aggression and its allies fully responsible for the deliberate neglect of oil fields and oil refineries.”

The remarks come as the Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources in the National Salvation Government, Ahmed Abdullah Daress, announced the estimated quantities and revenues of oil extracted by Saudi-led coalition forces and their mercenaries.

Ahmed Daress said Saudi Arabia and its allies stole 18 million barrels in 2018 alone, and another 29.5 million in 2019, al-Masirah television network reported.

The minister put the value of the loot in 2018 at $1.25 billion, saying that some Yemeni traders are coordinating with Saudi Arabia and its mercenaries to plunder Yemen’s resources.