On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition continued to put more pressure on forces loyal to the Hadi puppet government, in an attempt to force it to accept the implementation of the political part of the Riyadh Agreement.

This comes amid a stalled Saudi-sponsored political negotiation that has been going on for the third day in a row.

Local sources in Hadhramaut said that the UAE occupation forces stormed the port of Mukalla and seized five containers full of money printed abroad that was on the way to Ma’rib to fill the treasury of the Hadi government forces there.

The sources pointed out that the containers were transferred to al-Rayyan airport, which the UAE forces are using as a military base, in a blatant act of theft.

The sources said the coalition had drawn up two options for Hadi forces: complying with Saudi demands or transfer all of its money to UAE-controlled Aden.

The confiscation of the more than 200 billion riyals in printed funds will likely exacerbate the situation of Hadi’s government, which is already under increasing financial pressure.

Relations between the Hadi puppet government and Saudi Arabia have soured significantly in recent months, since Saudi Arabia has been engaging in backroom deals with Emirati-backed separatists in southern Yemen and has kicked out important Hadi officials from their residences in Riyadh.