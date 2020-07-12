Forces loyal to the Islah Party, the Yemeni branch of Muslim Brotherhood, have taken control over several strategic areas in al-Hujariyah area, Taiz province, local sources said on Saturday.

The sources confirmed that Islah militants deployed along the Taiz-Aden road, and established military outposts from al-Birian area to the al-Turbah district.

The sources added that the expansion of the Islah militants extended to the district of al Maqaterah district, in a proactive plan, and constituted a dangerous encirclement of the so-called 35th Brigade, which is loyal to the UAE occupation forces.

The Islah deployment has also blocked the way to military reinforcements of mercenary forces under the command of Tariq Afash, which are funded by the UAE.

The sources said that Islah gunmen, dressed in military uniforms, cut off many of the main streets in the city of al-Turbah district, after an attack launched by the forces of the 35th Brigade, who are based in the Shamayatayn district, at the behest of Tariq Afash.

According to the sources, the Islah militants have developed to several military positions overlooking the west coast, in the heights o Bani Shebeh and Bani Mohammed areas

The sources pointed out that the leader of the Islah Party, Wahib Abdo Al-Madjari, deployed armed groups armed with various types of weapons in various mountains overlooking the line between Taiz and Lahj provinces.

Taiz city is one of the major cities under control of the Saudi-led invaders and mercenaries, but has been the scene of numerous internal conflicts between the Islah Party and UAE-backed separatists over the past years.