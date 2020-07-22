A seven-year-old girl was reportedly raped by her mother’s husband in Hodeidah province, local sources told Yemen Press Agency.

Noaaman Saeed, a supporter of the invading coalition’s mercenaries, sexually assaulted his wife’s daughter, who was only seven years old at the crime.

He also hired several members of the coalition forces in Hays area in order to enforce a house arrest on the families of the usurped child, named Maria al-Sanadi, in order to force them to abandon the case and not sue in court of law, the sources confirmed.

The girl has been staying in Hays hospital for the five days so far, and the rest of her family is currently under house arrest. However, despite the threats made by the mercenaries supporting the rapist, several citizens of the area have defied them and revealed the story to the press.

Residents in the region have strongly condemned the crime, to which the perpetrator reportedly replied by sending military vehicles to pursue and threaten anyone who spoke out publicly on the matter.

“The coalition forces are trying to shut down the issue using various means, which has led to a wave of public discontent among the people of the region, in protest against the criminal and those who provide him protection,” a source stated

The residents called on the people of all the civil society organisations concerned to monitor and condemn the heinous and brutal crimes committed against the people of the West Coast in general and Hays district in particular.

Maria Al-Sindi was not the first victim of rape by Saudi-led coalition forces in Hodeidah and Yemen.

In late 2019, civil society organisations disclosed a total of 244 rapes carried out by the coalition forces on the West Coast, including 132 rapes targeting women, 84 rape targeting children and 28 rapes targeting men.