The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) has launched a humanitarian appeal for help on Friday, due to a dire lack of oil derivatives across Yemen.

In a statement, the company called on the world and all international humanitarian organisations to assume their responsibilities to avoid a new disaster from hitting Yemen.

The company warned of “an unprecedented disaster in the coming days due to the continued non-admission of oil derivatives.”

It noted that the continued detention of oil tankers by the Saudi-led invaders will lead to the shutdown of over 400 hospitals and 5,000 health centers, as well as all oxygen factories that provide services to over 26 million citizens. It will also lead to the cessation of about 23,000 water provision systems and to power outages for all citizens.

The statement stressed that “preventing the entry of oil derivatives will cause complete paralysis in the transportations sector, as more than 80,000 cargo carriers, 70,000 units of public transport and half a million units of private transportation will stop. The agricultural sector will face a major problem because of the depletion of oil quantities, agricultural crops will be destroyed and the entire agricultural season will be lost.”

For his part, the director of the company Ammar Al-Adrai said that 25 million Yemenis are at immediate risk if Yemen runs out of oil derivatives. The directors said he holds the United Nations and the invading countries responsible for the loss of lives of Yemenis, especially the patients in all hospitals.