Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has been a key partner in the normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel, the Yedioth Aharonot newspaper reported.

“The peace agreement between Israel and the UAE is a real historical process,” Samad Yabri, a Middle East analyst at the Israeli paper Yedioth Ahronoth said, adding that the basis lies in “economic peace, cooperation in culture and tourism, and of course the secret part that will deal with the exchange of information and areas of security cooperation against Iran.”

According to the analyst, the Saudi Crown Prince has been “secretly a key partner in coordinating the normalisation of relations from the beginning.”

He added that bin Salman’s good relations with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and adviser to US President Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Zayed in recent days, have advanced the agreement.

MBS insisted that “the UAE be at the forefront of normalizing relations,” according to Yabri.

He added that Saudi Arabia did not object when Israeli airliner El Al flew over the airspace of the kingdom.

“Kushner promised that there are more countries on the way, and he apparently knows (… ) The Saudi Crown Prince did not promise when he would join [the UAE convoy], but he promised to help [the process],” the Zionist analyst noted.

Yabrk clarified that the relations with the UAE have not been born now, and have not suddenly emerged into the world, but have been around since at least 15 years ago, when Israelis started entering and exiting the UAE with foreign passports.