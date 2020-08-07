Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Aish has died, authorities reported on Friday.

The official statement that mourned al-Aish reported his death as a result of terminal illness, but activists on social media suggested that he was killed in an attack launched by the Yemeni army and Popular Committees using missiles and drones on Saudi military targets.

Al-Aish held a number of positions, including Deputy Minister of Defence, commander of the Air Force, and commander of the King Khalid base.

Saudi Arabia has mourned a large number of its top military leaders in recent months, and attributed all their deaths to diseases, raising suspicions amongst experts.

The Saudi authorities are suspected of working to obscure and minimize their military and economic losses as a result of strikes by Yemeni army and Popular Committees on military and other sensitive targets deep in the Saudi territories .