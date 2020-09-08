The Saudi-led coalition forces have on Monday withdrawn all heavy weapons from Rawaik camp in the city of Ma’rib, according to sources.

The sources affirmed that the Saudi move came mere days after they already withdrew their forces from Tadawain camp in the same province, as a result of the Yemeni army’s advances.

The sources confirmed that the mercenary recruits from Abaida tribes expressed their grave concern about being left alone.

They described the Saudi move as “treason”, as they cannot stand alone and fight against the Yemeni army to stop its the advance towards the city of Ma’rib