The Saudi occupation forces continue to terrorise the citizens of in Mahrah continuously, with the aim of subjecting them to the ongoing occupation.

Saudi occupation forces have invaded and stormed the Shihan border port, in the east of the province, local sources said on Wednesday.

The sources confirmed that Saudi armoured vehicles have completed their full control of Shihan port, bordering Oman.

Saudi forces failed to storm the port last Saturday evening, after tribesmen confronted the occupation forces and forced them into a retreat after clashes that led to damage on one of the armoured vehicles belonging to the occupying forces.

Activists in Mahrah said that the storming of the port was carried out under the cover of helicopter aircraft, and after mediation with tribes and directives from the Hadi authorities in Riyadh.

The sources explained that the commander of the Saudi occupation forces in Mahrah informed the local authority that he was carrying out Saudi orders.

Saudi Arabia has been seeking to control the strategic outlets and ports overlook the Arabian Sea since late 2017.