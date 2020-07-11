The US-backed Saudi-led coalition forces on Saturday have begun withdrawing their heavy weapons from Ma’rib, ijn northeastern Yemen, media outlets reported.

This coincides with the continued advance of Yemeni army forces on the front lines, amid signs of the province’s imminent liberation.

The Yemen News Portal quoted tribal sources saying that over ten tankers loaded with various types of weapons were seen leaving the Tadawin camp, which is being used by Saudi forces as a base, and are heading towards the Al-Wadiah at Yemen’s eastern border with Saudi Arabia.

It also noted that the coalition has begun dismantling its defence systems, especially its Patriot missile batteries.

The moves have angered activists of the Islah Party, whose forces officially control the province, who claim the withdrawal paves the way for handing over the province to the forces of the National Salvation Government.

The Yemeni army, backed by Popular Committees, have continued to make progress on the ground in the past few days, in the context of the battle for the liberation of Ma’rib.