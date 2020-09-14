The Eye Humanity Centre for Rights and Development has on Sunday released the statistics of the crimes of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression, on the occasion of 2000th day of the aggression.

The centre indicated that the total number of martyrs and wounded has reached at least 43,181.

The number of martyrs alone has reached 16,978, including 3,790 children and 2,381 women, while the number of wounded in reached 26,203, including 4,089 children and 2,780 women, according to the report released by the center.

The total number of destroyed and damaged facilities in Yemen’s infrastructure reached 9,135, the report said, adding that the aggression destroyed and damaged 15 airports, 16 ports, 304 stations, generators and 537 networks and telecommunication stations.

The report confirmed that the aggression deliberately destroyed and targeted 2,098 reservoirs, water networks, 1,965 government facilities and 4,200 roads and bridges.

The number of civilian homes destroyed and damaged by the aggression amounted to 565,973 houses, while destroyed and damaged service facilities amounted to no fewer than 576,528 facilities, the report showed.

176 university facilities, 1,375 mosques, 365 tourist facilities and 389 hospitals and health facilities were furthermore attacked by the invaders.

The report indicated that the aggression has destroyed or targeted 1,095 schools, educational centres, 6,732 agricultural fields, 132 sports facilities, 244 archaeological sites and 47 media facilities.

With regard to economic facilities, 22,404 economic facilities were destroyed and damaged as a result of the aggression. In addition, 392 factories, 286 fuel tankers, 11,227 commercial establishments and 407 chicken and livestock farms were damaged and destroyed.

The centre concluded by stating that the attackers destroyed 6,899 transport vehicles, 463 fishing boats, 884 food stores, 391 gas stations, 672 markets and 783 food trucks.