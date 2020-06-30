On Monday, at least four citizens were killed by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries in Ma’rib province, local sources reported.

The sources confirmed that Sheikh Muhsen Subia’an was killed, alongside three of his brothers, and others wounded in an attack by mercenaries targeting their homes in Abidah valley.

The sources pointed out that the mercenaries looted and burned the homes of their victims.

Top member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi described the crime against the entire family as “a disgraceful act”, noting that it highlights several important indications.

ندين ارتكاب التحالف لمجزرة اسرة ال سبيعيان في عبيدة مأرب

وهم بهذا الجرم يؤكدون أن اجرامهم متواصل ومستمر ضد كل مواطن

وان لافرق بين أسلوبهم في إستهداف الامنين في بيوتهم بالمناطق المحتلة

أو استهدافهم للمواطنين في محافظات الجمهورية اليمنية الصامدة

انه فعل مشين #جريمة_إبادة_مارب — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) June 29, 2020

“We condemn the coalition’s perpetration of the massacre of Subia’an family in Abidah valley in Ma’rib,” al-Houthi said. “With this crime they affirm that their criminality is continual and aimed against every citizen.”

He added that the crime confirms that there is “no difference between the coalition’s method of targeting the innocent in their homes in the occupied areas, or their targeting of citizens in the steadfast Yemeni provinces.”