A pro-Saudi coalition military commander has been killed on Saturday during confrontations with the Yemeni army and Popular Committees in Ma’rib province. This was confirmed by Yemen Press Agency, based on local sources.

According to the sources, the commander of coalition’s recruits in Rakhim and Wasil areas of al-Jubah front, Salim al-Massaabi, was killed along with dozens of mercenary soldiers from the 173th Infantry Brigade, belonging to the Hadi puppet government.

Moreover, Yemeni army forces were able to repel a new attack of coalition mercenaries in the al-Jubah front, killing and injuring dozens of them, including military commanders, the sources said.

The sources declared that coalition’s forces and Islah militants suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment during the offensive carried out by the Yemeni army.

The fate of many other mercenary commanders and officers is still unknown, one of the sources added.

The sources affirmed that the army troops were able to take over the Najd al-Majmaa area in the al-Jubah front.