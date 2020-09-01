The anonymous Saudi activist and whistleblower known only as Mujtahid, has revealed details of the arrest of Lieutenant General Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, commander of the Joint Forces, as well as the referral of a number of senior officers to the investigation.

The arrest of Fahd bin Turki (…) in addition to the arrest of his son, Deputy Emir al-Jawf and a group of senior officers, will not be the last. New arrests are expected among the al-Saud family and the military,” Mujtahid wrote in a tweet.

Saudi King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud issued an order terminating the service of Fahd bin Turki by forcing him to retire, and referring him to be subjected to judicial investigation.

Fahd bin Turki was the supreme commander of the Saudi-led invasion forces in Yemen until August 31, when he was suddenly fired from his function.