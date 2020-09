The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on the capital and Sana’a province, a military official said on Saturday.

According to the official, six airstrikes were waged on Department of Military Engineering in Sa’wan area of Sha’ob district in the capital .

Moreover, the aggression waged an airstrike on a farm belonging to a citizen in the village of Saraf, Bani Hashish district of the province.