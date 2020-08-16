Saudi-led aggression coalition forces have on Sunday bombed an oil factory in Hodeidah, western Yemen, local sources said.

The aggression warplanes carried out five raids targeting the oils factory in al-Arajah area of Bajil district, sources explained.

The raids caused a fire in the factory’s fuel tanks, as well as serious damage to the factory, according to the sources.

This crime comes one day after the coalition forces bombed al-Jarba village in the besieged city of al-Durayhimi, which resulted in the killing of a girl and a number of livestock, in addition to property losses.

Meanwhile, five raids were waged on the Bani al-Harith district northwest of the capital Sana’a.

The raids hit the Beit Sa’adan area in the Bani al-Harith district, which is administratively affiliated with the capital Sana’a