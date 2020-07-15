Saudi authorities have on Wednesday prevented the entire delegation of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) from leaving Riyadh, diplomatic sources reported.

According to the sources, the STC delegation, headed by Aidarous al-Zubaidi, was in the process of leaving Riyadh for Aden, but received Saudi instructions to wait and stay “until the negotiations were reviewed.”

The attempt to withdraw the STC from the Riyadh negotiations came on the eve of a stalled effort to pay salaries to Aden employees.

The Saudi move comes amid a political stalemate between Hadi loyalists and southern Yemeni separatists, and an unprecedented military escalation.

The talks, sponsored by Saudi Arabia, were stalled as the STC refused to back down from its own declared self-rule over all of the South.