Leader of the Yemeni Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday that the relations between the UAE and Israel and their alliance are not new, but have existed for a long time with the participation of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Sudan.

In his televised speech aired by the Al-Masirah TV channel this afternoon on occasion of the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s migration to Medina, Sayyid al-Houthi explained that “the main difference is that today, the relations between some Arab regimes and the Zionist entity are transforming into an official form.”

“The Saudi, Emirati and Bahraini regimes are not people of peace, and everyone can see their crimes against the sons of their nation,” Sayyid al-Houthi continued.

He pointed out that the US declaration came to open the way for many sabotage actions through cooperation with the Zionists.

“The Zionist enemy entity, since its inception, has had nothing but a negative and destructive role, and it is a usurping entity that does not have any legitimacy in the occupation of Palestine,” he added.

The Leader noted that after normalisation of relations, the next step is attempted justification of the occupation of Palestine, followed by promotion of relationships with the Zionist enemy and the establishment of agreements and cooperation with it.

“The pro-Israel regimes will tend to falsify the clear facts known about the crimes and brutality of the Israeli enemy, and present a distorted image of the Palestinian people and their resistance,” he explained.

Sayyid al-Houthi stressed that “the issue is not only a matter of normalisation, but rather an issue of loyalty to the Israeli enemy. The Qur’an warns against this sort of loyalty.”