The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, has congratulated the Yemeni people, the Army and Popular Committees on the fronts and the Islamic nation on the eve of the holy day of Eid Al-Adha.

The Leader of the Revolution said in a statement that this Eid came “amid great events that our nation is going through.”

Sayyid al-Houthi stressed that restricting the Hajj pilgrimage to the presence of a very limited number and from only one country, is a clear violation.

“Preventing Muslims from Islamic countries from Hajj this year is an illegal action,” he said.

He pointed out that this action was “a major crime, a clear felony and a violation against a pillar of Islam and the Sacred House of God, the holy places and the Islamic nation.”

The Leader stressed that the Saudi regime’s resumption of many other activities while preventing pilgrimage reveals its contempt for Islamic rites.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi pointed out that among the Saudi regime’s great crimes are the unjust and brutal aggression against the Yemeni people, under American and Zionist supervision.