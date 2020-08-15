In a televised speech, Hezbollah General Secretary Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah slammed the US-brokered deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel as “backstabbing Islam and the people of Palestine.”

He also predicted that the Emirates will not be the last Arab state to make a deal with Israel, and that other Arab countries will be standing in line before the upcoming US presidential election.

Nasrallah recalled how Washington has stripped some Arab nations of billions of dollars, adding that it will also strip them of their own political identity.

Experts believe the Israeli-Emirati deal was made to break Arab unity against the Zionist regime.

The Hezbollah leader was speaking on the 14th anniversary of Israel’s defeat in the war it waged on Lebanon in the summer of 2006. He noted that Israel’s losses in the 33-day conflict revealed the regime’s weakness, adding that Tel Aviv is still suffering from the military and psychological consequences of the defeat.

On that note, Sayyid Nasrallah warned the Zionists against the measures they have been taking near the Lebanese border, stressing that the Resistance movement is yet to respond to the Zionist killing of a Hezbollah fighter in Syria.

Regarding the recent deadly Beirut blast, the Hezbollah leader called for the formation of a government of national unity, following the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his cabinet.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah is awaiting the results of the official probe into the Beirut port explosion.

The Hezbollah Secretary-General added that preliminary findings have not pointed to it being a possible terrorist attack. He stressed, however, that Israel would be the primary suspect if foul play were to be proven.

Source: Press TV