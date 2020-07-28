US Senator Chris Murphy has announced his intention to introduce a bill banning the Trump administration from selling drones to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump announced Friday he plans to sell Reaper armed drones into the Middle East. It ranks among the dumbest, most dangerous ideas he has come up with. Next week I will introduce legislation to stop these sales. 1/ A THREAD on why Congress must stop the export of armed drones. pic.twitter.com/dBjnJsLK7B — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 26, 2020

Murphy said in a series of tweets that drone sales to both countries effectively leads to more killing of civilians in Yemen.

He confirmed that Trump’s efforts to sell the weapon would greatly increase the arms race in the Middle East, and allow the Saudis to kill civilians at higher rates in the Yemen war.

He noted that China’s competition in this area, which Trump claims as an argument for increased US drone sales, is “false logic.”

The US senator warned that the deal would make it easier for other countries to sell missile technology to enemies of the US without consequences, and would pose a long-term threat to US national security.

Murphy affirmed that he is seeking to introduce a bill banning the sale of drones next week, and to activate the Arms Control Agreement in US law.

“If Congress doesn’t do anything now, it might be impossible to get this gun agreement back in place once Trump leaves,” he said.

Chris Murphy is notable for his opposition to US involvement in foreign conflicts, and specially opposed to the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen.

Together with Bernie Sanders, Murphy was involved in the 2019 bill to end all US involvement in the conflict. While the bill passed both the Senate and the House of Representatives, it was vetoed by US President Donald Trump.