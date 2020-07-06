The Saudi authorities have expelled Abdulaziz al-Jubari, an advisor to the exiled former president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi who was based in Riyadh, after he made statements rejecting the negotiations on the formation of a new Yemeni puppet government consisting of both Hadi loyalists and the separatist Southern Transitional Council.

According to informed sources, the Saudi authorities expelled al-Jubari from its territory. The former senior member of the Hadi puppet government has reportedly relocated to the occupied city of Ma’rib.

Abdulaziz al-Jubari has called on Yemenis to reject what he called the “imposition of a new head of government by an outside country”. This refers to UAE pressures to make Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed the next prime minister of the Hadi government.

The United Arab Emirates has been pressuring Saudi Arabia and the Hadi puppet government to form a new administration, in which the Emirati-backed Southern Transitional Council would occupy a key position.