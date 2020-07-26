A senior official in Hadi’s government has announced on Saturday that he has defected from the coalition-backed puppet government to the side of the National Salvation Government, adding that he has already arrived in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a.

Mohammed Ali Saad, formerly Chairman of the Board of Directors of the October 14 Foundation for Journalism and Media, announced on Saturday his defection from Hadi’s government after his arrival in the capital Sana’a.

Mohammed Ali Saad was received and welcomed by Information Minister Daifallah al-Shami.

During the meeting , Saad revealed what is happening in the occupied southern provinces, especially Aden, and the extent of the collapse of all necessary services and terrible insecurity in southern Yemen.

“For those who wonder why I came to Sana’a: I came to protect my country from occupation, fragmentation and infighting. That’s what I’m here for,” Saad said.

Minister Al-Shami said it was “a great honour” to have Mohammed Saad among them, describing him as “a father and a teacher in media and politics.”