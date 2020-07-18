The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s militias in the southern port city of Aden have besieged the residence of Ahmed Al-Turki, governor of Lahj in the Saudi-backed Hadi government on Saturday, local sources said.

According to the local sources, the STC militias led by Osan al-A’anshiali clashed with security guards of the house of Ahmad al-Turki, after imposing a siege on him in the city of Al-Faisal.

The sources indicated that Al-Sabiha tribes have pushed large reinforcements to Aden to support Al-Turki.

The siege of the house came hours after a audio clip containing orders by the STC to assassinate the governor, leaked to the public.

The siege of Al-Turki’s house coincides with a demonstration by his supporters in the areas of Sabiha in Lahj.

The siege and planned assassination are the latest escalation of continued infighting between the STC and Saudi-backed Hadi loyalists.