The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias have on Thursday imposed a military cordon on the port city of Aden and the western outskirts of Lahj province, in preparation for a battle against Islah Party militants at the entrances to the city.
Militia of the so-called Asifah, which is affiliated with the STC, have established a number of military points in the city’s streets, reaching Al-Hadid Point and Ras Omran area.
The militias reinforced their points with dozens of militants and a number of modern Emirati military vehicles, declaring a state of emergency in the city.
This comes after the disclosure of alliances between the Islah Party militants and the so-called “17th Brigade” in order to attack the STC in Lahj and then advance on the city of Aden through the axes of Lahj and Abyan.
