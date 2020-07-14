The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has on Monday raised the flag of the secessionist movement in several areas of the southern port city of Aden.

According to the STC website, “the head of STC the Tawahi Directorate, Ahmed Abdi, and a number of the council’s leaders, raised the southern flag at the Aden Hotel roundabout, the performance square in Khor Makser and the Unknown Soldier Square in the Tawahi district.”

This comes as discussions are still underway in the Saudi capital Riyadh on the formation of a new government with the participation of the STC in accordance with the Riyadh agreement.

On Sunday, informed sources revealed that the Hadi government demanded the STC to abolish the so-called “self-administration” in the southern provinces as a key point for the implementation of the Riyadh agreement.

On April 26th, the STC announced self-administration in Aden and the rest of the southern provinces, which the Hadi government rejected and considered as a coup against it and the Riyadh Agreement.

A source loyal to Hadi confirmed to Al-Jazeera that “there can be no progress in the consultations taking place in the Saudi capital between the Hadi government and the STC, unless this condition is accepted.”

He pointed out that there are no clear Saudi guarantees that the STC will enforce the revised Agreement even if it is signed.

According to the source, the STC has not provided any guarantees for the integration of his forces into the Yemeni military institutions after the formation of the new Saudi-led government.

The Riyadh Agreement provides for the formation of a new puppet government, with five ministerial portfolios out of 25 given to STC politicians.