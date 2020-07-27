The commander of Saudi forces in the southern port city of Aden has suspended the last-minute payment of salaries from the Bank of Aden, a senior official of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council said Sunday.

Wadah Bin Attiyah, the leader of the STC, has accused Saudi commander Mujahid al-Otaibi of suspending the payment of STC militias’ salaries.

He also threatened to the commander of the Saudi forces, saying that Ansarullah forces would advance upon to the Saudi-led coalition headquarters in Aden in mere hours, if the STC militias were to withdraw from Aden.

The move came after the commander of the Saudi forces in Aden had suspended payment of STC salaries in a sudden last-minute decision.

Last week, the STC and Hadi government reached an agreement to hand over the money looted by the separatists from the port of Aden, in exchange for the payment of salaries to the STC militia, which has been suspended for five months.

The Saudi intervention to stop the payment of the STC salaries followed the escalation of al-Islah militants in the Ma’rib front. Islah forces reportedly threatened to hand over the city to the Yemeni army and Popular Committees if the salaries of four pro-Saudi mercenary military units were not paid.

Other sources attributed Saudi Arabia’s suspension of salaries to the STC militias to a military fiasco on Saturday, when they failed to advance in Mahrah province.