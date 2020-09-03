Issa bin Yaqoot, a sheikh from Socotra island, has warned about the threat of losing the island, after the Zionist entity forces have entered it during the past few days.

In a press statement on Tuesday, he warned that “Saudi Arabia and UAE have allowed the Zionist entity to enter Socotra, as part of the occupation process to separate it from Yemen.”

The sheikh confirmed that the occupation forces have made demographic changes to Socotra, by bringing settlers to the island. It also destroyed environmental landmarks and established camps in important and strategic areas.

He explained that Socotra is dying because of violations and repressive practices of the occupation.

Yaqoot stated that its residents are subjected to starvation, humiliation, persecution, and a suffocating siege, in order to force them to accept occupation and enslavement.

He pointed out that the occupation seeks to change the historical, cultural and social identity of its people, and spoil the youth by distributing drugs.

Yaqoot called on all Yemeni people to support their brothers there, and to stand with them, before it is too late tk expel the occupiers, stressing that struggle, resistance and steadfastness will be the only choice.