Southern Yemeni military protesters have on Sunday prevented Saudi-led coalition leaders from leaving their headquarters in the southern port city of Aden, local sources said.

According to the sources, military forces protesing in front of the gate of the headquarters, closed off the building and prevented the coalition leadership from leaving the building.

In a related context, the southern Yemeni politician Ahmed al-Rubaizi has called on the people of the South to support the protesters and express solidarity with them.

The mercenary forces from southern Yemen are protesting against a continued lack of payment that has been dragging on for months