The UAE-funded Southern Transitional Council (STC) has threatened to take new measures against the Saudi-backed exiled Hadi government in the case of “failure to pay the salaries of the STC’s recruits.”

The move came during an expanded meeting of the STC together with a number of military leaders, who called on the Hadi puppet government to quickly pay the salaries of the recruits, whom had not been paid for five months.

Dozens of STC recruits erected tents in a protest rally in front of Saudi-led military camps in Aden, calling on them to pay their salaries.

Earlier, the STC militias, led by Osan Al-A’anshali, imposed a siege on the Aden branch of the Central Bank, to protest against the non-payment of the salaries.