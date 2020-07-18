Two Members of the Spanish United Left party in the European Parliament, Serra Rigo and Manu Pineda, have on Friday called on the European Commission to “investigate the illegal practices carried out by the Saudi shipping company which is transporting weapons from Spain to Yemen with the aim of killing the Yemenis.”

A joint statement issued by the two Spanish politicians stated that “Saudi ships change their course, conceal their activity and boat data, close their geolocation systems, in addition to manipulating the location record data for some ports, change their flag and country of origin, and stop for hours on end their automatic location determination in European ports, in order to load weapons or hazardous materials.”

The two MPs pointed out that these practices are inconsistent with international maritime law concerning the use of the automatic identification system, in accordance with the International Maritime Organisation and maritime security systems.

They stressed that these practices are “very dangerous work due to the shipping, transportation and loading of explosive materials and military equipment in ports which are close to residential areas.”

The statement pointed out that the activity of these ships is concentrated in Spain, with the goal of obtaining weapons and military equipment and transfer them to be used by the Saudi regime in its continuous aggression against Yemen and the killing of thousands of civilians.

The statement added that many of these ships come from the USA, and that their final destination is often the port of Aden in Yemen.

The ships of the Saudi shipping company have docked in Spanish ports at least five times this year.

International human rights organisations have recently criticised many countries, including the United States and France, for continuing to supply arms to the Saudi regime, which has been leading aggression against Yemen since March 2015.

Source: SANA News Agency