The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has announced that it will abandon its declaration of self-administration for all of Southern Yemen.

The decision was reportedly made after several days of talks in Saudi Arabia between the STC and the Saudi-backed Hadi puppet government.

The STC “announces that it is abandoning its self-rule declaration in order to allow the implementation of a power-sharing deal known as the Riyadh Agreement,” spokesman Nizar Haitham wrote on Twitter.

He acknowledged that the announcement came after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates exerted pressure on the STC to row back on their decision.

In an announcement around the same time, the exiled Hadi administration announced the appointment of a new police commander and governor for Aden.