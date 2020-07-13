The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militias have on Monday cordoned off the Central Bank of Aden, in a clear indication of their rejection of Saudi Arabia’s vision for the formation of a new puppet government.

According to the Yemen News Portal, the UAE-backed troops and armoured vehicles were deployed in the vicinity of the bank from Al-Habishi Square.

Sources in the STC said that the move to surround the bank comes as part of an attempt to control the rest of the state institutions in Aden and the southern provinces, as a clear showcase to the fact that the STC rejects the Saudi plan. Riyadh had earlier suggested a new puppet government be formed under Saudi-UAE auspices, but offered only four portfolios out of 24 to the separatists.

The bank’s siege is part of an escalation of the STC against Saudi Arabia, which began in recent days with demonstrations in front of the gate of the Saudi camp in Aden, followed by a military parade of separatist forces.