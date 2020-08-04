The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias have sent new military reinforcements to the island of Socotra, military sources revealed on Monday.

According to the sources, the STC sent new military battalions from Lahj and Dhalea to the Yemeni island, which is a strategic location that the UAE aspires to control.

The STC’s announcement to back down from self-administration is likely a mere political maneuver, the sources said.

The STC has recently begun large-scale recruitment operations in Dhalea and Lahj provinces, in order to form a military brigade.

Political and military sources considered the new recruitment to represent an “obituary” for the Riyadh Agreement, especially for its security and military aspect, and reflects the STC position of sticking to its military forces and not compromising what it has achieved.