A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint in a port in central Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, killing one person and injuring five others.

Anadolu News Agency quoted police sources as saying that the bombing targeted a tax collection center in central Mogadishu.

A suicide bomber detonated a car bomb at a checkpoint outside the port in Mogadishu early on Saturday morning, according to Reuters.

“Metal debris fell around us inside the port and we heard gunfire,” said a port worker. “Security forces surrounded the area,” he added.

Mohammed Ali, a shopkeeper in the area, said the explosion shook the ground. Halima Nour, a nurse at the city hospital, said the hospital received five people who had been injured in the blast.

Somalia has been mired in conflict since 1991, when tribal leaders overthrew President Mohamed Siad Barre and then turned against each other.

The Wahhabi group al-Shabaab has been fighting since 2008 to overthrow the central government.