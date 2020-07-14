The Supreme Political Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, has approved the extension of the presidential term of President Mahdi Al-Mashat for a full year.

The meeting stressed that the following term of the President al-Mashat, which is set to begin on August 24, 2020, comes in accordance with the internal regulations of the Council and for the critical stage that Yemen is going through in light of the aggression and blockade.

During the meeting, President al-Mashat reviewed the overall deterrence operations that the army and the Popular Committees have successfully implemented during the last period.

The Council praised the new military accomplishments, especially in the field of missile forces and drones, and the immediate and accurate response to any aggression or crimes committed by Saudi-led aggression coalition against Yemen.

The meeting touched on the measures taken by the Council to confront and thwart the aggression coalition’s starvation policy to bring the Yemenis to their knees, through tightening the siege and holding oil derivative shipments.

The Supreme Political Council furthermore renewed its call for a just peace, and confirmed the fixed positions of the Republic of Yemen towards the Palestinian issue.