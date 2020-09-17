The Syrian foreign ministry has affirmed that the statements of US President Trump about planning to assassinate President Bashar al-Assad stresses that the US administration is a “rogue and outlaw that follows the same method as terrorist organisations of killing and liquidation without consideration to any principles or rules in order to achieve its interests,” the SANA news agency reported.

An official source at the Ministry said in a statement to SANA on Wednesday that the statements of the US administration about targeting President Bashar al-Assad in an assassination plot, clearly show the level to which the thinking and political behaviour of the US administration has declined.

The source added that Trump’s recognition of such a step having been planned in the past, affirms that the US administration is a rogue state.