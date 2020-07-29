A senior spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, has affirmed on Tuesday that the group will abide by a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan starting Friday, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“Until our people have spent the three days of Eid in peace and happiness, all fighters have been instructed not to carry out any operations,” Mujahid said in a tweet.

He noted that Taliban fighters would however still respond if they were attacked by government forces.

Violence in Afghanistan has escalated over the past few weeks, as an agreement to exchange prisoners between the government and the Taliban has stalled