Tensions between long-time rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached a critical point, with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev firing his long-term Minister of Foreign Affairs under accusations of him being “passive” in regards to Armenia.

Elmar Mammadyarov, who had been Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan since 2004, was sacked by the president on July 16, with Aliyev accusing him of conducting “meaningless negotiations” with Armenia after recent border clashes.

“What was the foreign minister doing? Where was he? We were all at work after the July 12 events … and I could not find him,” Aliyev said.

It is likely that Mammadyarov’s sacking comes as part of a more hard line approach by the Baku government against their rivals in Yerevan.

Tensions between the two countries have been at a boiling point since June 12, when border clashes between armed forces broke out, eventually resulting in the death of at least 11 Azerbaijani soldiers and one civilian as well as four Armenian troops.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought bloody border conflicts, first after the break-up of the Russian Empire in the late 1910s and early 1920s, and again from 1988 to 1994. The main zone of conflict is the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, known by Armenians as Artsakh.

The Artsakh region is located within Azerbaijan and is generally internationally recognised as part of the latter nation. However, the territory is historically ethnically Armenian and has a vast majority of Armenian population, many of whom abhor the rule of Baku.

Following an intense conflict that left at least 30,000 dead, Artsakh has been de facto independent and self-governing since 1994, although officially under Azerbaijani rule.

Officially, a state of war still persists between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with both countries having been in negotiations mediated by the so-called Minsk Group since 1994.